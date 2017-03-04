Missing five-year-old found unconscious on the beach in Papar

KOTA KINABALU: A five-year-old boy reported missing yesterday was found unconscious on the beach at Kampung Andus, Papar near here this morning.

However, the victim, identified as Mohd Jafar Abdullah, who was found unconscious by the public at 6.40am, died several minutes later.

According to Sabah Fire and Rescue Department in a statement today, the victim was feared missing at the beach in Kampung Kuala Dalam in Papar about 2.30pm yesterday, however, his disappearance was only reported to the police at 9pm last night.

“The search and rescue team was then dispatched to Kampung Kuala Dalam and its surrounding beaches at 9.29pm but failed to detect the boy and it was called off at 10.30pm,” it said.

The statement also added that the body was handed over to the police for further action. – Bernama