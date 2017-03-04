N. Korean envoy declared persona non grata, given 48 hours to leave M’sia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government has declared North Korean envoy Kang Chol ‘persona non grata’ who has been given 48 hours to leave the country, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman.

In a statement tonight, he said the ambassador had been summoned to the Foreign Ministry for a meeting with a ministry official at 6pm today but failed to be present.

The ministry, via a diplomatic note sent to the embassy this evening, informed the North Korean government that Kang Chol had been declared persona non grata by the Malaysian government.

“He is expected to leave Malaysia within 48 hours from the scheduled time of the meeting, namely 6pm, March 4, 2017,” he said.

Anifah said it should be made clear that Malaysia would react strongly against any insults made against it or any attempt to tarnish its reputation.

“It should be recalled that the ambassador had alleged the conduct of the investigation into the death of a North Korean citizen on Feb 13, 2017 indicates that the Malaysian government had something to hide and that Malaysia has colluded with outside powers to defame his country,” Anifah said.

He was alluding to the murder of Kim Chol, widely reported to be Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) in a case that has garnered international attention.

Anifah drove home the point that recent events, including the release of North Korean national Ri Jong-chol, from police custody for the lack of evidence to charge him was proof that the probe was conducted in an impartial, fair and transparent manner, as befits a country that practices the rule of law.

The expulsion of the envoy comes on the heels of the decision of the Malaysian government, announced by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that effective March 6, North Korean citizens require visas to enter Malaysia.

“This is an indication of the government’s concern that Malaysia may have been used for illegal activities. These measures are part of the process by the Malaysian government to review its relations with North Korea,” Anifah said. – Bernama