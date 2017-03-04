PBS Tambunan info chief quits party, joins Warisan

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Tambunan Information Chief Justin Alip has officially quit the party and decided to continue the ‘Sabahans for Sabah’ struggle with Parti Warisan Sabah.

Justin submitted his membership application form to Warisan vice president Datuk Peter Anthony and was appointed as Warisan Tambunan chief coordinator on February 28.

Peter hailed the inclusion of Justin into the Warisan family and said that the latter is a well known politician who is well respected and well received by the people of Keningau.

With his influence and strength in Tambunan, the Warisan machinery is now ready to wrestle the Keningau seats from BN-PBS.

Peter disclosed that more PBS leaders would be joining Warisan in the near future without revealing any names.

“You just wait and see,” he said.