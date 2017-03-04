RM740,000 to rebuild Langkon’s ‘kedai kacang’

KOTA MARUDU: An allocation of RM740,000 has been approved to rebuild the iconic ‘kedai kacang’ (peanut stalls) that were reduced to ashes at Kampung Tonsom, Langkon here last month.

Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said the allocation was approved by the Prime Minister’s Office to rebuild better stalls, which had been the livelihood of some 21 affected families.

“I have brought the design for the new stalls and budget to the attention of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the National Disaster Council chairman last Wednesday.

“The Prime Minister’s Office gave the green light recently and construction is expected to begin next month under the Council’s supervision,” said Ongkili after visiting 23 families at Kampung Nangaran, Kudat, whose longhouse was destroyed in a fire on Mar 1, which claimed one life.

At the event, Ongkili presented cash assistance and rice to the affected victims, where he also met up with a local young hero, six-year-old Vactrino Vick Veckam Modilis, who saved his two siblings, Ericson, five, and Vectrio Vikarson, two.

It was learnt that the children’s parents were not home when the fire broke out at around 1pm.