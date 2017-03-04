Two charged, three nabbed over theft of oil palm fruits

LAHAD DATU: Two individuals were charged in court and three others were detained in connection with oil palm fruit theft cases in this district.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner of Police Hamzah Ahmad in a press conference yesterday said a 26-year-old man was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment for stealing oil palm fruits.

Hamzah said the accused was detained on January 14, after he was found harvesting and stealing oil palm fruits from a Felcra plantation.

The suspect, with another man (who managed to flee), was caught red-handed by plantation staff after seeing them entering the area in a Toyota Hilux vehicle.

“On February 6, a plantation owner received a phone call informing him that two men and a woman in a red four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle, had entered his plantation.

“One of the men was apprehended, but two others escaped from the scene. Also seized were 21 bunches of oil palm fruits and the 4WD used by the suspects,” he said, adding that the case was now awaiting trial under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, a local man was fined RM3,000 by the court after he was found entering a private land, a plantation at Rancangan Silabukan Peringkat 4.

Hamzah said the man was found to have entered the plantation, harvested oil palm fruits and claimed to be the owner of the land.

However, Hamzah said an agreement letter showed that the land belonged to the complainant, and the man was brought to court and charged under Section 317 of the Penal Code.

“On February 20, a plantation owner lodged a report after finding 28 oil palm fruit bunches missing, believed to be stolen.

“Acting on information, a team of police from the Criminal Investigation Department detained two men at Batu 12, Jalan Segama, while they were weighing the oil palm fruits,” he said.

Hamzah said the team also seized 28 bunches of oil palm fruits and an Isuzu Double Cab.

He added that the case was being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code.