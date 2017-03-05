Abang Jo assures all ethnic groups of fair treatment

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg assures that he will treat every ethnic group in Sarawak fairly, regardless of race and religion.

He said with his experience of more than 30 years as a leader in PBB and in the state government, he was ready to carry out his responsibility as chief minister of all Sarawakians.

“With the mandate I received from my friends in PBB and other parties in Barisan Nasional, I’m confident I can give fair consideration to people in Sarawak of all races and religions. I know we live in a unique state of many ethnic groups, cultures and religions.

“The balancing act has to be done so it will not undermine the unity of our community of various races and religions put in place by our forefathers,” he said at a tahlil and thanksgiving dinner hosted by PBB Semariang.

Abang Johari, who is also PBB president, said he was fortunate to have Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah sitting beside him both in PBB and in the government. He said both Uggah and he had been trained to lead PBB and the state of Sarawak that was loved by every Sarawakian.

“When Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu decided to step down and Uggah took over, PBB had proven itself as not only the strongest but organised in its leadership transition. Uggah and I are the second generation in the PBB leadership. Both of us were once the youth chief of the party and now we are leading PBB. This shows the maturity in PBB.

“When the two of us sit on the president and deputy president’s seats, it shows the training the past leaders had given to us had become reality,” he said.

Abang Johari said the smooth transition of power was something very special in PBB whose leaders have to be trained from the lower right up to the higher level.

“So when we hold the top post, we have an insight of politics and how to administer the party and state,” he added.