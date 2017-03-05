Sarawak 

Costly toilet break as man loses salary

SIBU: A hotel receptionist learned the hard lesson of never leaving your wallet in the open after his salary was stolen yesterday.

The male receptionist, who worked at a budget hotel in Maju Road here, had felt some stomach discomfort around 5am and promptly went to the toilet.

However, he did not realise he had left his wallet, which contained his salary, on the hotel’s reception counter.

When he returned to the counter later, he could not find the wallet. From CCTV recordings he saw a man wearing a cap walking up to the counter and took his wallet.

Besides cash, the hotel receptionist also lost his identity card in the theft.

