Drug arrest a step in the right direction – Baru

KUCHING: Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian is pleasantly surprised and relieved to learn of the drug arrest and confiscation of properties by the police in Lawas last week.

Baru, who had just returned to Lawas from visiting his constituency, said since he was elected as a people’s representative in 2011, he had repeatedly brought up the problems that drug trafficking and abuse have created in Lawas.

“The Borneo Post Adventure Team (BAT) also reported extensively on the drug problem in Lawas last year. It is good that the police have started this crackdown as the drug problem is one of the biggest worries for the people of Lawas,” he said in a press statement today.

Baru, who is state PKR chairman, said the cost to society of the drug menace was immeasurable, and the lives destroyed as a result could never be recovered.

“I congratulate the police on this arrest and urge them to carry out their investigations speedily.

“Drug traffickers do not work alone – there is a wide network and the police must follow through to pick up all the others in the trafficking network.”

Baru said the value of the properties seized was a substantial amount, and he believed from the information he received that one of the suspects was one of the big drug pushers in town.

“Now that the police have made a significant start in this arrest, I hope it will lead to the very source of this problem. At the same time the people of Lawas should be vigilant and stand together in the fight against this menace.”

Baru said he is encouraged to note that the churches are doing their best to teach their congregations of this issue.

“The police and the community must continue to work together so that the people of Lawas can have some confidence about the future of their town and more importantly, hope for the future of their youths,” he said.