Fuel price to be announced weekly from April

LARUT: The ceiling price for fuel will be announced weekly from next month, said Minister of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Datuk Hamzah Zainuddin.

He said the imposition of the ceiling price will likely be announced on the Monday or Saturday for the week compared to the present, which is once a month, and enable consumers to know the current prices, while avoiding confusion.

“The government is determining the fuel price to avoid it exceeding the correct market price.

“In reality, what Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani and I are doing, is to ensure the people know what had been determined by the Petroleum Dealers Association of Malaysia.

“It is up to the petrol station retailers to work with the association and ensure no one is left out of the concept we want to put in place,” he added.

Hamzah, who is the Larut Member of Parliament told reporters this here yesterday after officiating the Parent-Teachers Association Meeting of Sekolah Kebangsaan Bagan Bharu.

Elaborating further, Hamzah said a notice highlighting the ceiling price for fuel will be placed at all petrol stations throughout the country to enable consumers to know if it had been raised or lowered. — Bernama