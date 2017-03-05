Going DIY amidst soaring home décor prices

Tay imparting her knowledge to sewing newbies. Tay makes beautiful doll clothes during her free time. Tay’s online best-selling item is called ‘easy squeeze punch to cut out hexagon fabrics’. These home decors are made from seemingly worthless fabrics.

MANY homemakers are shying away from home-furnishing outlets due to sky-rocketing prices.

For example, a simple decorative item the size of a thumb could cost over RM100.

So instead of spending money on expensive home decors, patchwork and quilting-craft maker Tay Teng Poi suggests going DIY to make the home a comfy place.

“DIY (Do-It-Yourself) skills are very handy. You can sew different materials together to create amazing patchworks – something I believe no money can buy,” she told thesundaypost.

Tay who runs a small business selling sewing equipment and fabrics, enjoys turning unused fabrics from piles of leftovers into beautiful things, saying making things from scratch is anaccomplishment and very precious.

She said she spent decades making patchworks from seemingly worthless fabrics to decorate her home.

“Although these things may not worth much, the work and time taken to turn them into pretty decors for my home are well worth it. They have made my home an interesting place.

“Patchwork enthusiasts are attracted to my creations after visiting my home. I can proudly say my efforts not only help pass on patchwork skills and knowledge but also help to save a lot of money,” she regaled.

However, she pointed out that patchwork may not suit everybody, so she could not comment on behalf of others.

“There are people who love modern contemporary home display and there are minimalists who love having nothing more than a few displays in their homes.

“For me, I love all vintage stuff – that’s why I relish transforming fabrics into home decors. It’s up to you how you want to make your home comfortable and cosy.”

Showing off some of her recent works such as chicky-chicks, miniature clothes as well as quilted bed coverings and blankets, she said these were not only essential household articles but also expressions of joy.

Tay also noted that the plummeting ringgit and increased oil price had affected the cost of fabrics.

“As I am selling imported fabrics, the hike in costs is hitting the pockets of my customers. Moreover, the increase of more than 10 per cent in fabrics price within this couple of years has adversely impacted the industry. I notice the local economy is very quiet — not good for us.”

However, she pointed out that although many had said it was no longer cheap or economical to buy fabrics, she is not on the same page “because patchwork and quilting are still far cheaper than most stuff in town.”

To boost her business, she sells her sewing equipment online, and to her surprise, this has attracted many younger customers.

“I guess, it’s time to change the old fashioned way of doing business and go digital. After all, we cannot sit here and let online business like Taobao take over — we have to change for better as well.”

Her online best-selling item is called “easy squeeze punch to cut out hexagon fabrics” which is usually used to be put fabrics together and quilt them into blankets.

“A beautiful and harmonious combination of colours and designs never fail to mesmerise people, including those who don’t sew,” she enthused.

When not busy sewing or managing her business, she gives lessons to sewing newbies.

“I love to share my sewing knowledge with those who really want to learn. There is no reason to keep this knowledge because sharing can pass patchwork and quilting skills to as many people as possible.”

Tay is looking forward to more young learners picking up these traditional skills to ensure they are not lost to modernisation.