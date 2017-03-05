Good news in the offing

Chief Minister reveals Sarawak to benefit from a major concession from Putra Jaya to the state

KUCHING: Sarawak has recovered one of its important assets from Putrajaya, says Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Without revealing what the asset is, he told the audience at a tahlil and thanksgiving dinner at Dewan Hikmah here yesterday that Sarawak had got something from the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

“We have recovered a very important asset and God willing, it will bring a lot of benefits to us.

“It is very important, but I will not announce it to you now. I will announce it in a week’s time,” he said.

On other matter, Abang Johari said he would take the lead to change Sarawak into a model state in Malaysia.

“You may think that I am too ambitious, but this is my hope. I will change the state, I will change Sarawak.”

He said if Singapore can change, Sarawak also can change for the better.

“Look at Singapore. They don’t have land and they don’t have resources, but they are the richest in the region.

“So as long as I am the Chief Minister I will take the lead to change Sarawak into a model state,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said he and his team of dedicated and capable leaders in the ruling government would try to change the state’s policy and direction, especially its economic policy.

“Because our younger generations are mostly literate in technology so our economic policy will revolve around the advancement on communication technology. We will invest in the ICT infrastructure and facilities. It may be costly but this is the reality our younger generation is facing today,” he said.

He said he wanted to see the young generation, who had been trained be given facilities to continue with their efforts in their economic activities through internet, apps and so on.

Abang Johari also acknowledged the importance of youths who are aged below 45 and said it was very important for the government of the day to walk in tandem with them.

He believed the youths, who made up about 60 percent of the state’s 2.7 million population were mostly highly educated and knew very well what had to be implemented by the leaders.

“And today, when I took over, the situation has changed so much. We have got social media, internet, apps and robot.

“So it means whoever leads Sarawak must have a policy that can handle this kind of era for the brighter future of the younger generation.

“This is the thing that I am looking at now,” he said.