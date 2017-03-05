MCPF pushing for special court to handle drug cases

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) will continue to push for the setting up of a special court to handle drug cases as these cases take years to be completed.

Its senior vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, in a statement today, said the foundation also proposed a review of all laws related to the fight against drugs to improve their effectiveness in curbing drug abuse and addiction.

Citing statistics by the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK), he said, a total of 22,058 drug addicts were recorded between January and September last year, with 75.1 per cent of the them were new addicts.

“The number was 9.8 per cent higher than the 20,091 drug addicts recorded within the same period in 2015,” he added.

He said based on the AADK statistics, youths aged between 19 and 39 made up most of the drug addicts, totalling 16,211 individuals, followed by adults (5,300) and juveniles (547).

“In total, 76 per cent of the drug addicts recorded last year were young people and most of them were new cases,” said Lee. – Bernama