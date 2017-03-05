Motorcyclists breaks leg after rear-ending a car

KUCHING: A motorcyclist was hospitalised with a fractured leg following a road accident at Jalan Batu Kawah around midnight yesterday.

The 25-year-old was riding alone past a petrol station near Batu Kawah New Township when he slammed into the rear of a car, sending both him and his machine ‘flying’ to the side of the road.

Fortunately for the victim, he landed on the pavement while his motorcycle ended up inside a water-logged monsoon drain.

Passing motorists stopped to assist by calling for an ambulance, which took the motorcyclist to Sarawak General Hospital where he was warded for a broken right leg.

The car driver was not hurt in the accident.