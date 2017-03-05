Simon Poh appointed Catholic Archbishop of Kuching

KUCHING: His Holiness Pope Francis has appointed Most Reverend Simon Poh as the new Archbishop of Kuching succeeding His Grace Most Reverend John Ha.

The Archbishop of Kuching, in a press statement, said the Pope had accepted the resignation of John Ha from the pastoral governance of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kuching at noon yesterday.

The canonical possession of the Archdiocese by the new Archbishop will take place in St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Kuching on the Feast of St. Joseph, March 20 beginning 7.30pm.

Archbishop Simon will receive the pallium from the Pope in St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City on June 29, Feast of Saints Peter and Paul.

The investiture of the pallium on the new Archbishop will be held in Kuching on July 19, 2017 by the Apostolic Nuncio to Malaysia, Archbishop Joseph Marino.

Archbishop-designate Simon, aged 54 has expressed his gratitude and loyalty to Pope Francis. He has also pledged his commitment to the faithful, religious and the Catholic Church towards building on the good work carried out by his predecessors, Archbishop Emeritus Peter Chung and John Ha.

Meanwhile, Archbishop John Ha expressed his gratitude to the Pope for accepting his request to resign and for appointing Simon as his successor.