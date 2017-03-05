Trans Borneo Expedition completes 1,189km journey, proves biodiesel reliable in extreme conditions

KUNDASANG: This morning marked the end of the B10 Trans Borneo Expedition as it journeyed to prove the reliability of biodiesel fuel, successfully reaching its final destination in Kundasang, Sabah with zero breakdowns or vehicle malfunctions.

Over the past five days, members of the media had the privilege to experience first hand the benefits of the clean, renewable fuel that can be used as a diesel substitute in all diesel powered engines.

B10 biodiesel (Euro 2M) is being touted as an alternative to reduce the country’s dependence on fossil fuel to meet ever growing energy needs.

This potential game-changer in the quest for sustainable advancement for existing biofuel production facilities is hoping to push the palm oil industry to make progress towards carbon reduction goals.

The purpose of the expedition was to prove that vehicles running on biodiesel were as reliable as any other diesel-powered vehicle, and defying the stereotypes regarding palm biodiesel, which is often but mistakenly thought to solidify at low temperatures.

The B10 biodiesel fuel is set to be available in the market this year for public, while the current B7 biodiesel (Euro 5) will be used for commercial logistics.

The expedition was jointly organised by the Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry (MPIC) and the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

The drive covered some 1,189km, travelling from Belaga to Miri, Brunei, Limbang, Lawas and lastly to Kundasang, using a fleet of 14 4×4 vehicles and two 40-tonne fuel tankers over the course of five days.

B10 biodiesel is made from 10 per cent palm methyl ester and 90 per cent petroleum diesel.