Uggah distributes food aid to flood victims

MIRI: Eighty one flood-affected villages from Telang Usan, Marudi and Bekenu constituencies have received food aid from the government.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah flew to Long Bemang and Long Loyang together with Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau to distribute the assistance to the longhouses yesterday.

“We will make sure the food reach the affected flood victims and monitor on the ground the natural disaster that submerged some of the longhouses and primary schools,” Douglas informed members of the press at Long Loyang yesterday.

Present were Miri Deputy Resident Nyurak Keti, Bomba personnel, Welfare representatives and village chiefs.

According to Uggah, 32 villages from Beluru, 24 from Marudi, 13 from Telang Usan and 10 from Subis have received the aid so far.

He said over 2, 000 villagers affected by the flood are receiving relief assistance through the Welfare Department.

Uggah who is also State Disaster Relief Committee chairman said he went to the ground to identify the problems and needs of the flood victims.

Meanwhile, flood water in some parts of Baram is reported to be receding. However in Long Panai and Long Bemang, flood water continued to rise yesterday.

Uggah assured that the BN government would find ways to rebuild infrastructures damaged by the flood and assist victims in whatever way it could to ease their hardship.

“The government will do its very best to channel assistance to the flood victims regardless of location,” he disclosed, urging community leaders to be on alert to natural disasters.

In Long Bemang, the deputy chief minister announced a RM30,000 grant to JKKK Long Bemang; JKKK Long Tujang (RM10, 000), JKKK Long Buang (RM10, 000), Long Bemang Clinic committee (RM10, 000) and SK Long Bemang (RM5,000).

After visiting Long Bemang, Uggah and Dennis flew to Long Loyang where they distributed 200 packages of food to flood victims there.

Long Loyang longhouse and SK Long Loyang were inundated in the flood water that overflowed Tinjar River in the last few days.

The deputy chief minister reminded the JKKK and school authority to furnish reports on damages sustained after the flood, and channel it to Dennis and the Education Department for further action.

At the function, Uggah announced government grants for JKKK Long Loyang (RM30,000), Long Loyang chapel (RM10,000) and PTA SK Long Loyang (RM5,000).

Dennis who also spoke urged the villagers to be alert at all times and work closely with their JKKKs and relevant government agencies to get updated on the flood situation in their areas.