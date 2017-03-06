Agong saddened that corruption, fraud in govt still occurs

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V today expressed disappointment on the occurrence of fraud, corruption, leakages and leaks of government information involving government officials and former civil servants.

His Majesty said although only a handful were involved in such activities, it had eroded the people’s trust in the government.

“As such I welcome the move to bring those involved to justice.

“The people must also give support by not being involved as the ones who offer bribery or possess unauthorised classified documents,” he said when speaking at the official opening of the first meeting of the fifth session of the 13th Parliament here today.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia and Dewan Negara Speaker Datuk Seri S. A. Vigneswaran, Cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, Dewan Negara Senators, dignitaries and invited guests.

His Majesty also expressed his appreciation on the success of the Royal Malaysia Police in reducing the crime rate, combating radicalism and heresies and militant ideology that are in conflict with the Sunnah belief in the country.

“Not forgetting the Malaysian Armed Forced which plays a very important role in safeguarding the country’s security without us realising their sacrifices for the sake of our beloved homeland.

“I and the government will continue to strengthen both these security forces,” he said, adding that the government intended to increase its acquisition of equipment and vehicles, looking after the welfare such as providing quarters and so on.

Sultan Muhammad V also welcomed the government’s move to deploy additional security assets and facilities such as helicopter forward operation base or “Sea Basing” in the waters of Sabah east coast to beef up security in the area concerned.

The cooperation and mutual understanding that had been reached with the government of the Philippines on security in the Sulu sea had further enhanced bilateral ties between the two countries, especially in the field of security, he said.

Touching on the economic situation to ensure the country’s financial position continues to be strong, he said the government was committed to continue fiscal consolidation measures to achieve a balanced budget target by 2020.

“Hence the government will continue to strive to take concrete steps to further increase the size of the economy from RM1.3 trillion at present to RM2 trillion within the next seven to eight years.

“In addition to the long term, the government will also strive to make Malaysia among the 20 major world economies,” said His Majesty.

He also said the depreciation of the ringgit against the currencies of major countries had affected the people but it was caused by internal and external factors.

“I believe the government is fully committed to resolve this problem as soon as possible,” he said. – Bernama