Bidayuh singer-songwriter to perform at BPIEF Talent Show-Off

KUCHING: Singer and musician Phoenicia Christ Doning, 21, has been singing and playing the guitar since the age of 12, reflecting a strong will and determination to succeed.

The talented performer of Bidayuh parentage from Miri who loves to experience new things also writes her own songs and will be performing during the BPIEF Talent Show-Off segment of the Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF) 2017 at Vivacity Megamall on March 11.

Phoenicia said that like most people, she sings for fun. She only started taking music seriously in 2015, when she began uploading song covers on Instagram.

“Initially, I posted them up for fun, but after I received a lot of positive feedback from my followers who really liked my covers and kept requesting me to do more covers and upload them on YouTube, I slowly began writing my own songs, starting last year.

“I have only posted two of my original songs online and surprisingly I received positive feedback on my original songs though I never thought they were good enough. Since then, I felt that maybe I should start pursuing my music seriously,” said Phoenicia whose musical career is now based in Kuching.

Phoenicia was a Bidayuh traditional dancer in Miri under the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) for eight years, starting from when she was 10-years-old.

“I perform around a lot on and off stage as a DBNA dancer for cultural and corporate events but mostly for the annual Gawai Dayak for Miri Division,” she said.

Other notable events she has performed for as a dancer include Pesta Gong Sarawak 2009 and the Sarawak Highland Folk Music Festival in Long Bedian in 2012.

“My greatest accomplishment is composing my own songs which I think has brought my singing talent to another level,” she said.

Besides singing, song-writing and dancing, Phoenicia also plays the ‘sape’.

“I started to play the ‘sape’ because I was dying to join a traditional music competition organised by Segi College last year. I bought a ‘sape’ and learnt to play it by myself for three months before I entered the competition and teamed up with three other friends who were the dancers while I played the ‘sape’ live, performing ‘Leleng’ at Sunway Resort Hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

“Eventually, our perseverance got us the title of overall champions for Best Performance, beating six other (teams from) Segi Universities and Colleges from Kuala Lumpur, Subang Jaya, Kota Damansara and Penang. Winning this competition is also one of my greatest achievements so far because it was my first time performing with the ‘sape’ and also my very first time joining a music competition.”

She is currently pursuing her Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Communication at Segi College Sarawak and usually performs for college events as a guitarist, entertaining her audience with mesmerising shows on her acoustic guitar.

Phoenicia expressed her excitement for her upcoming performance at BPIEF because this would be her first time performing for a huge audience.

“I have only experienced performing cultural performances such as traditional dancing and playing the ‘sape’ but not singing.

“Performing at BPIEF is one of the biggest opportunities to expose my singing talent and a platform to promote my original songs as well. This would be a good experience for me to perform as a singer,” she added.

For those who wish to find out more about Phoenicia and her experience in the entertainment industry, visit www.instagram.com/christdawn. To find out more about BPIEF, visit www.bpief.com.

