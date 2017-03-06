Drone races at UiTM’s Campus 2 football field Saturday

Organising committee of UiTM Samarahan MultiGP Gemfan Challenge, members of Class HM1113A, several pilots, sponsors and other officials after the press conference. Lee is pictured standing at left while Nuraini stands at second right.

KUCHING: An international event called the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Samarahan MultiGP Gemfan Challenge will take place at the university’s Campus 2 football field this coming Saturday (March 11).

It is a joint effort between the university’s students of Class HM1113A from the Faculty of Hotel and Tourism Management and the MultiGP Sarawak chapter.

According to the organisers, there will be many events on the day itself, the main event on the day being multi-rotor drone races sanctioned by MultiGP.

MultiG is a worldwide competitive drone racing league for first person view (FPV) radio-controlled quadcopters.

During a press conference held at a local hotel yesterday, Geoffrey Lee who is MultiGP Sarawak chapter owner said the race would be Multi GP Sarawak’s seventh in the state since the chapter was formed six months ago.

“We are going around the state to every division to introduce drone races.

“We are grateful that the UiTM Samarahan students of Class HM1113A from the Faculty of Hotel and Tourism Management have decided to co-organise the event with us,” he added.

Twelve racers (‘pilots’) will compete in the races this weekend under two categories: Five Inch and Three Inch races.

Lee commented that to compete in the races by MultiGP, one must register as a pilot with MultiGP. Pilots competing in the UiTM Samarahan MultiGP Gemfan Challenge are preparing for a national event to be held in October this year.

Nuraini Putit who is UiTM senior lecturer teaching Meeting, Incentive, Conference and Event (MICE) at the university, said she was glad the students had decided to organise this international event.

The handover of shirts to the pilots was held before the press conference.

Speaking to reporters at the press conference, Nuraini hoped the event would attract youngsters from all around, especially from Kuching and Samarahan divisions.

“Do come to UiTM Campus 2 as besides the drone races, we have other activities for lined up for everyone. We hope members of the public will participate in our event,” she said.