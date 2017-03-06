Drug arrest a step in right direction – Baru

KUCHING: Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian is pleasantly surprised and glad to learn of a drug arrest and confiscation of properties by the police in Lawas last week.

Baru, who has just returned to Lawas from visiting his constituents, said ever since he was elected as a people’s representative in 2011, he had repeatedly brought up problems concerning drug trafficking and drug abuse in Lawas.

“The Borneo Post BAT team has also reported extensively on the (drug) problem in Lawas last year. It is good that the police have started this crackdown as drug problem is one of the biggest worries for the people of Lawas,” he said through a press statement received here yesterday.

He was commenting on the arrest of a couple and their son during an integrated operation conducted by the state Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, with assistance from their counterparts in Kuching and Lawas districts.

Police believed the suspects were actively involved in drug trafficking in Lawas. They also confiscated properties worth RM624,729, believed to be bought using money from the sale of drugs, from them.

Among them were four cars, two motorcycles, jewellery, cash of various currencies and handphones.

The suspects are being detained for 60 days to facilitate investigations under the Dangerous Drugs Act and Special Prevention Procedures 1985.

Baru, who is state PKR chairman, said the cost to society of the drug menace was immeasurable and lives destroyed could never be recovered.

“I congratulate the police on this arrest and urge them to carry out their investigations speedily.

“Drug traffickers do not work alone. The network is wide and the police must follow through to pick up all the others in the network.”

Baru said the value of the properties seized was substantial. He believed that from information he received one of the suspects was a big drug pusher in town.

“Now that the police have made a significant start in this operation, I hope it will lead to the very source of the problem. The people of Lawas should also be vigilant and stand together in the fight against the menace.”

Baru said he was encouraged to note that churches were also doing their best to teach their congregations about the issue.

“The police and the community must continue to work together so that the people of Lawas can have some confidence about the future of their town and more importantly, a future of their youths.”