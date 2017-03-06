Home monitoring will help keep youths drug-free — Rep

Fazzruddin (third right) posing for a photo with SMK Petra Jaya parade contingent.

KUCHING: The younger generation who are the nation’s future leaders must be monitored and guided so that they do not fall victim to drug abuse.

Tupong assemblyman Fazzruddin Abdul Rahman said towards this end, the entire community has to get involved to ensure that their areas or villages as well as their youngsters are drug free.

“It is not easy but we need to make sure that our kids, community, community leaders share the same mindset on the drug abuse – ensure that our kids stay away from drugs.

“We need to keep track of our children’s movements, find out who are their friends, and check what they have in their bags,” he said at the ‘Ngerayo di Gita’ event held at the Pinang Jawa multipurpose hall yesterday.

The event aimed to create awareness on the dangers of drugs, and to get the villagers together to fight the drug menace.

Fazzruddin urged parents to monitor their children’s social media usage especially Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and others because drugs were being sold using social media platform.

Aside from that, he urged people who know of those involved in drugs not to alienate them, but instead to get close to them so that they could get the help they needed.

“We each play an important role. A little goes a long way. We may feel that as an individual, we are not important, small, and what we do has no impact.

“But, no matter how small the action taken, as long as we are sincere, we can bring a big impact to the community. Thus, let us all come together and keep our village drug-free.”

‘Ngerayo di Gita’ included a parade from Kampung Pinang Jawa to the village’s multipurpose hall which was participated by local villagers and youths who were unperturbed by the morning rain.

Themed ‘Drug Prevention Starts From Home’, it saw the participation of a few hundreds residents from around the area in 11 contingents.

Apart from that, there was also a contingent contest, children colouring contest, busking and exhibition from National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), various government agencies and non-government organisations.

AADK state deputy director Kartina Udin was also present.

At the function, Fazzruddin presented a donation from the State Welfare Department

to 21 recipients which included two fire victims from the village.