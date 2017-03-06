Iban crooner eager to showcase his talents

KUCHING: Highly confident and armed with a powerful voice, Steward Raymond Dawi has been singing from childhood, and is not shy to showcase the best of his talent in various genres of music, especially ballads.

Based in Kuching with four years of experience in the music showbiz, the talented and versatile 26-year-old singer will be performing during the Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF) Talent Show-Off at Vivacity Megamall on March 11 and 12.

Steward emerged as first runner-up at the 2013 Sidma Got Talent singing competition and was also a guest performer for a Battle of the Band at a Sidma College event in 2014. He has been actively singing and performing since then.

“I have always been invited to sing at various local events and I am always willing to learn something new,” said the friendly Iban from Batu Niah, Miri who also works as a broadcast journalist at TV Sarawak.

Steward is looking forward to performing at BPIEF 2017 as he sees it as a huge privilege and great opportunity to showcase his talent.

“BPIEF can be a great platform for me to introduce or show off my talent to the public.

“It also provides an opportunity for me to meet many unique people with different talents,” he added.

Find out more about Steward and BPIEF at www.bpief.com.