Light rain over Pongol auspicious sign

Armed with a wooden spoon, Fatimah (centre) observes a boiling pot of rice and milk. Also seen here are Lo (on Fatimah’s left) and Kripa (on Lo’s left). — Photos by Mohd Rais Sanusi

KUCHING: The light rain during the Pongol festival at Kuching Waterfront yesterday was an auspicious sign that probably didn’t escape notice from the local Indian community who brought their cultural practice out to share with the public.

There were cries of celebration as a total of 108 new clay pots of rice and milk boiled over. The event was organised by Malaysian Hindu Sangam Sarawak State Council.

The resulting concoction of milky rice flavoured in various ways, was scooped out and handed out for everyone to try, including reporters, tourists and anyone drawn by the noise of festivities.Practising and sharing important festivals strengthened the cultural identity and let other cultures get to know them, said Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah.

“No matter how small, every community in Sarawak celebrates their important festival,” she said, adding that at a population of around 7,000, Indians were a minority in the state. She was happy to see representatives from other religious organisations present, as the sharing of culture contributes to better understanding.

“What kind of environment do you want your children to grow up in? We all want peace and harmony, good will, understanding and mutual respect. Not an environment full of distrust.”

She added that each person had the responsibility to maintain a harmonious Sarawak.

Earlier on, she announced an allocation of RM10,000 to support Malaysian Hindu Sangam Sarawak State Council in their activities.

Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Low Khere Chiang was also present.

President of Malaysian Hindu Sangam Sarawak State Council Kripa Sindhu Krishna Das said Pongol is a harvest festival celebrated by Indian community all over the world and that they were delighted to be able the share it with people of other cultures.

Two ladies attend to a brand new clay pot on top of a small fire.