Low-lying areas still impassable to small vehicles

SIBU: Several low-lying areas in Stabau, Sungai Bidut and Sungai Assan near here remain impassable to small vehicles yesterday.

According to Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee, who heads the Sibu Division Disaster Relief Committee, some low-lying areas in these localities were still under about two feet of water and impassable to small vehicles.

In Sungai Assan, some parts were still under one to two feet of water and passable to four-wheel-drives, Hii said, adding that overall, the flood was receding.

Hii noted that most of the telemetry stations here were showing normal reading with exception of Sarawak Martime and Marine Department where water level was still breaching the alert level.

Hii observed: “Overall, the situation has improved. However, Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) and other agencies are still monitoring on the ground and carrying out continuous reporting.”

Turning to the lower portion of Lanang Road near the town centre, he said the situation too has improved, whereas upper Lanang Road was not affected by the flood.

“We are glad that it has been protected by the flood mitigation project; only lower Lanang Road was affected during the last few days.

“That means that the flood mitigation project is really effective – protecting upper Lanang from Aman Road upwards. Hopefully, no heavy rain and if the weather is fine, it (flood water) will go off gradually.”

Hii noted that the water level at Rajang River was still quite high and affecting all those areas along the river bank right from Assan, Salim-Stabau – down to Lanang and the villages and Marine Department areas.

Elsewhere in Kanowit, there was no more flood along Lukut-Penyulau Road, he noted.

He said they would continue to be vigilant and carry out monitoring to keep the public posted.

Towards this end, he said they were thankful to community leaders as some of the penghulus and longhouse chiefs have been in constant contact with them in assessing the situation and had already been informed of the operation room’s telephone number.

“Also the need for their help to alert us if there is any emergency or urgent situation,” Hii

said.

The 24-hour Operation Room number the public can call is 084-340455.