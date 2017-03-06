Latest News Sarawak 

Man pulls daredevil stunt on overhead power cables

The man balances himself precariously on the power lines. Photo courtesy of Bomba
Rescue personnel try to talk the man into coming down. Photo courtesy of Bomba

MIRI: A 30-year-old man miraculously escaped unhurt while walking and later hanging onto overhead power cables at Vista Perdana here today.

The telecommunications worker, believed to be from Kuching, was said to be behaving strangely prior to his ‘stunt’.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel and police later convinced the man to leave his precarious position.

Saved by the insulator, the man was later apprehended by the police for further investigation.

