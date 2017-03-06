Ministry studying how to ease border travel

Fadillah (standing fourth left), Ripin (standing second right), Rentap (standing on Ripin’s right) and others in a photo-call with community leaders at the dinner.

MIRI: The Ministry of Works will look into a proposal to make roads in Marudi good to solve the hassle at the Immigration entry points between Sarawak and Brunei.

Speaking at a dinner and leader-with-the-people session here on Saturday, its minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the proposal was still at the technical study stage.

“We have received much feedback from the people at grassroots level asking the ministry to upgrade roads in Marudi and construct a proper route to link Limbang and Lawas with Miri.”

Fadillah, who is also the Petra Jaya MP, hoped the technical study would be able to show positive results to put an end to the Immigration hassle experienced by Sarawakians when crossing the border with Brunei.

He acknowledged it was a truly troublesome experience for the locals, particular frequent travelers, on the need to get their passports stamped 14 times before reaching their destination of Limbang or Lawas.

Although discussions between Malaysia and Brunei had been conducted to address the issue, including the proposal to reduce the passport stamping from 14 to two times, Fadillah said negotiation with Brunei had not reached an agreement.

On other issues, he said the federal government was now in the process of collecting input from the people at grassroots level for the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) initiative.

He said input for TN50 was vital in enabling the government to draft a new vision and programme for the country.

Fadillah, who is also PBB youth chief, wanted the party’s various branches in Miri to go to the ground, talk to the people and record their aspirations and views on ways to make the country great.

For Sarawak, he said, the state government’s aspiration was to continue to enhance its infrastructure development. It was important to ensure that the Pan Borneo Highway project would be completed on schedule and based on specifications, he added.

Sibuti MP Ahmad Lai Bujang, Lambir assemblyman Ripin Lamat, Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu and local PBB leaders were also present at the function.