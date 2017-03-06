Sarawak 

Miri-Marudi road now being upgraded

A stretch of the road is now smoother after the gravel-laying work.

A stretch of the road is now smoother after the gravel-laying work.

MARUDI: About 6km of  Miri-Marudi road, from the Ng Ridan ferry point, has so far been laid with gravels.

With the upgrading completed later, the local people and those coming for the Baram Regatta on Aug 25-27 would have a smoother ride.

Progress is also noted at other stretches except at one stretch which is slippery during the rain and not passable to small vehicles.

A female driver said she was pleased to see the good condition of the stretch when she drove past yesterday morning. She hoped the workers would be able to do the upgrading work to as far as Sg Arang Bridge.

The local people also hoped that the road would be tar-sealed after this.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of