MMEA personnel fish out body floating in river

An MMEA officer getting ready to pull the body onboard.

KUCHING: An unidentified body seen floating in Muara Tebas River by a group of anglers from Kampung Senari on Saturday night was found by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) 0.7 nautical mile from Tanjung Po near Pulau Lakei at 1.47pm yesterday.

According to one of the four witnesses, they saw the body floating towards the sea around 10.30pm near the spot where they were fishing (next to a wharf belonging to a local engineering company).

Due to the near-complete darkness, the body was soon lost from sight after it was spotted. A police report was then immediately lodged.

Acting on the report, a search and rescue operation was carried out by MMEA together with personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department at 7am yesterday.

The unidentified body was brought to the Tun Abang Salahuddin Maritime Complex (Komtas) jetty before the police took over the case.

In an unrelated incident, a 36-year-old man was arrested in Sri Aman for the alleged beating of his wife Stephanie Philip Remeo, 28, to death following a heated argument at a longhouse in Tanjung Rirang, yesterday.

According to Sri Aman police, they were notified of a quarrel between the couple at 2am and that the wife had committed suicide.

Upon closer inspection of the body, the police found bruises on her face, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

“The case is investigated as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” said state CID chief SAC Datuk Dev Kumar, yesterday.

The deceased has since been sent to Sarawak General Hospital for a post mortem.

It is also learnt that the deceased came from Rumah Mathew Ayai, Kampung Putat, Sri Aman.