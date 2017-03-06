More pump stations needed to keep floods out of Sibu town

SIBU: More pump stations are needed to keep floods out of Sibu town proper which already has five of them.

The Sibu Flood Mitigation Master Plan has recommended 11 pump stations to keep floods at bay.

The current five pump stations are located at Sungai Engkabang, Sungai Resan, Sungai Ek Dee, Sungai Ang Chui Kow and Sungai Loba Lembangan.

Each pump is capable of pumping out three cubic metres of water per second.

When contacted yesterday, Irrigation and Drainage Department (DID) Sibu divisional engineer Ting Sing Kwong said each pump station was estimated to cost RM15 million, including installations, if built inland.

The average cost per station also depended on the number of pumps per station (varying from three to five); soil conditions and design. It will be more expensive if built on the river bank.

“The Sibu Flood Mitigation Master Plan recommended 11 pump stations to keep floods at bay from Sibu town proper,” he told The Borneo Post.

The Sibu Flood Mitigation project has done wonders as areas under its protection were kept dry during the recent flood in the riverine town.

The first pump will be activated when the water level hits 2.15m.

When the water level touches 2.35 m, the second pump will be activated.

The third and fourth pumps will be triggered when the water level hits 2.55m and 2.75m respectively.

The pumping action will stop when the water level drops to 1.70m.

Last year, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said Phases 1 and 2 of Sibu Flood Mitigation project costing RM308 million had been completed.

Junaidi noted that with Sibu sitting on low-lying ground, there was a need for retaining walls and pump stations to remove excess water.

In January this year, Phase 3 of Sibu Flood Mitigation project costing RM100 million included pumps to remove excess water.

“The solution for Sibu is pumps because of its huge water catchment area and water pouring into the bunded area, so excess water has to be pumped into the river,” explained the Santubong MP.