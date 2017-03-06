Sarawak 

MP sustains minor injuries in road accident

The front portion of Entulu’s car which was damaged during the accident.

SIBU: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun was slightly hurt when the car he was in with his wife was involved in a road accident at KM88 Sibu-Bintulu Road on Saturday.

The mishap at 6.30pm occurred as Entulu, who is also the Selangau MP, was heading to a longhouse to visit the family of his wife’s relative who had passed away.

Their car skidded off the wet, slippery road and hit a tree.

Both were reported to be safe, except for minor bruises on Entulu’s arm. His wife escaped unhurt.

The front portion of their car was damaged.

Entulu sought treatment in a clinic and his condition is stable.

The MP and his wife are now in Kuala Lumpur, after taking a noon flight from Sibu yesterday.

Mukah police chief DSP Jimmy Panyau confirmed the accident yesterday.

He said an aide of the MP had lodged a police report.

