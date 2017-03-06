No need to up prices

KUCHING: Consumers Voice Association of Sarawak (Covas) urges the public to report any shop that increase their prices excessively following the increase in sugar price.

The targetted shops are ‘Kopitiam’ that increase prices by 10 sen to 20 sen per cup, said Covas president Michael Tiong yesterday.

Covas also urged the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism to state whether profits or earnings was justified due to sugar price increment.

Since the issue is not on petrol increase but on sugar price increase, operators of food and beverage (F&B) outlets like restaurants, coffeeshops, stalls and food courts should not increase but maintain their prices.

“From consumers’ point of view, we think the government has done a fairly good job as most of the price increase in food and drink happens due to petrol price hike, inconsistent foreign worker supply and existence of middleman, and very rarely on sugar itself,” he said, adding the last increase was on Oct 25, 2013.

There are so far no complaint received on this matter, he added.

“Consumers can choose not to drink at certain outlets if the price per cup is way too high. We hope consumers in Sarawak, in light of the current economy will know how to save, choose and control their savings. For any enquiries and advice, kindly go to the ministry or Covas for guidance.

“The increase of 11 sen per kg of sugar does not have much impact. On the macro side, the government should utilise the country’s natural resources to plant canes or explore other plants that potentially can produce sugar. This will contribute to the export market and control prices because Malaysia has ample land for the purpose.

“Why the price of sugar increase? Is it because of too much import of sugar from other countries and more export of our own country’s sugar overseas? If the percentage of import of sugar is bigger than domestic consumption and due to the weakening Ringgit it will of course cause sugar price to increase. The government should be questioned on its foresight and management issues in order to maintain the current price.

“Technically, with 11 sen increase per kg to the price of a cup of drink, is the increment of 20 sen to 30 sen for a cup justifiable? Not right? The formula of deriving the sale price should be checked, disclosed and fairly calculated,” he said.

For example, RM2.84 per kilo of sugar can be used to produce about 100 cups of drink or more. Meaning the price is only 2.8 sen per cup. With the increase of 11 sen to RM2.95 per kg, the price is not even up to 3 sen per cup. Should a cup of drink be increased to 10 sen or 20 sen since this issue is solely on sugar price increase? If there are other factors, then the price of drink should be maintained and the same applies to other foods,” Tiong said.

When contacted on Saturday, Coffeeshops and Restaurant Owners Association of Sarawak president Donny Hii Hung Yii said members had not yet decided to increase the price of various F&B despite the sugar price hike by 11 sen on March 1.

Hii however cautioned that increase in price of drinks did not depend on the price of sugar alone. There were various other factors involved.

“We have neither decided nor have a meeting on increasing the price of drinks. We are also considering the burden faced by customers. It is not that easy for coffeeshops to increase prices as demand and supply will also come into play. We will be holding a meeting on March 26 in Sarikei and until then there is no further development on the increase of the price of a cup of coffee in Sarawak,” he said.