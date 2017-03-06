Non-Islamic Affairs Unit platform to discuss issues

Stanley (third left) presents a souvenir to Uggah, witnessed by Bolly (on Uggah’s left) and others.

MIRI: The Non-Islamic Affairs Unit is a platform for Christians and other non-Islamic religions to discuss issues within the inter-faith community as well as with Muslims.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, there were a lot of challenging issues concerning religions which could affect racial and religious harmony if not tackled through the correct platform.

“There are many challenging issues ahead of us, especially in this era of social media such as WhatsApp, messaging and so on,” he said.

He said apart from tackling these issues, the unit would also focus on infrastructure development of all non-Islamic religious institutions throughout the state, to make sure their standard was up to date.

“The late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem had the courage to stand up and form the Non-Islamic Affairs Unit, making Sarawak the first state in the country to have such a unit, all because of his commitment to see all religions and races taken care of.

“It took us a few months to find the best suitor to head the unit, and finally the role was given to Dr Ngenang Janggu. He may not be familiar in Miri, but he has a very big task to perform in uniting Sarawakians of all races and religions,” Uggah said at a dinner to celebrate the consecration of Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Lambir and the pre-retirement of the Bishop of Kuching the Right Rev Datuk Bolly Lapok, here last Saturday.

Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, Assistant Minister for Tourism Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Sibuti MP Ahmad Lai Bujang, Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, Mayor Adam Yii, Dr Ngenang, event organising chairman Pemanca Wilson Siang and priest in-charge of St Barnabas Anglican Church Taman Tunku Revd Stanley Bunseng were also present.

In his address, Uggah also praised Bolly for his contribution to the church and Christians in Sarawak.

“We are here tonight not to say farewell, but to celebrate the contribution of Bishop Bolly.

“He has done a lot within during his leadership in Sarawak. He is the voice of the Christian community. He spoke without fear or favour, and conviction.

Not for any other reason, but to ensure that racial and religious harmony in Sarawak remain preserved. I must say, he has done a wonderful job.”

He added that Bolly had transformed the church by bringing new ways of managing churches, in line with the time and era.

“During his (Bolly) time, we can see rapid development of churches in Sarawak. Churches also get assistance from the government in the last 50 years. He is able to form a bridge between the government and the church.”

He also congratulated Bolly for the completion of the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Lambir which was consecrated on Saturday morning.

“I know that seeking funds for the project is not easy, but you (Bolly) have done a great job. You have chosen a very able chairman Pemanca Wilson Siang to lead the fundraising effort. Even tonight, he (Wilson) is still asking for funds to furnish the church,” he said.

Uggah also assured the Christian community here that the government was concerned about their plight.

“Our prime minister genuinely cares about all religions in this country. It is not just political rhetoric, not just to gain votes. Think of the amount of funds he had allocated to churches in Sarawak since he became prime minister.

“Even Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who ruled the country for 22 years had not given that much to Sarawak.”

He added Najib’s commitment and struggle were meant to see all races and religions are well looked after.

Meanwhile, a total RM150,000 was raised during the dinner to furnish the newly completed Holy Trinity Church. Uggah contributed RM100,000, Penguang (RM10,000), Ting (RM25,000), Ahmad Lai (RM10,000) and Dennis (RM5,000).