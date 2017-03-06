North Korea fires unidentified projectile into East Sea

SEOUL: North Korea on Monday fired what could be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the East Sea in an apparent protest against the ongoing joint military drills between South Korea and the US, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying.

The projectile was launched from an area near the North’s Dongchang-ri long-range missile site at 7.36am and flew across the country before splashing into the East Sea, JCS said in a text message.

“We are conducting an analysis on the projectile to determine its type and flight range. It will take a while before we come up with a final analysis (based on US satellite data),” the JCS said.

It could be an ICBM capable of reaching the US mainland, an official at the defence ministry said.

On Friday, Pyongyang threatened to conduct more missile firings in response to the two-month-long Foal Eagle exercise between Seoul and Washington, which lasts through April.

The Rodong Sinmun, the ruling party’s official newspaper, said in a commentary that “new types of strategic weapons will soar” if Seoul and Washington continue their annual war drills, which the North claims to be a preparation for a war against it.

The communist state has staged a series of missile tests with increasing range, with the aim of eventually building long-range nuclear missiles capable of striking the US mainland.

In its latest provocations, Pyongyang launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile into the East Sea on Feb 12 to boast its military readiness and test the response from the new Donald Trump administration.

It was the first test-firing of a North Korean missile since Trump became US president on Jan 20 and the country’s first major provocation in 2017. – Bernama