Panel not too hopeful of getting amount asked for

KUCHING: The chairman of Management Committee for Kuching Chung Hua Primary Schools No.1 to 6 is not hopeful of getting RM2 million from the RM9 million in government grants for aided Chinese primary schools in Sarawak.

Wong Tiong Hook said the committee had requested for at least RM2 million from the government to meet some project costs for these schools.

“We put forward our request every year. You can request, but they (the government) won’t give you the full amount. Moreover, the grants allocated are to be distributed among so many schools in Sarawak, depending on the size of schools,” he said when met at Sarawak Chawan Association premises here yesterday.

There are over 180 aided Chinese primary schools throughout the state.

Wong, who is also Kuching Foochow Association president, felt that the committee would not be able to get much this time around.

“We submitted our request but the amount granted would always be much less than requested. For example, we asked for RM2 million to RM3 million, but it will be good enough if we can get RM300,000 to RM500,000,” he added.

Wong hoped the cheque for aided Chinese primary schools in Sarawak would be handed over to the state soon.

Last month, Sarawak United Associations of Boards of Management for Aided Chinese Primary Schools president Datuk Pau Chiong Ung told The Borneo Post that Sarawak would be given RM9 million by the federal government.

He said the cheque would be handed over to Sarawak any time.

According to Pau, the Education Ministry has begun the cheque distributing process with Johor the first state to receive.

The RM9 million allocation is part of the RM50 million pledged by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak when tabling the Budget 2016 in Parliament.