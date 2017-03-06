Latest News Nation 

Petrol ceiling price set by govt good for consumers – MyCC

The weekly ceiling price updates will be of benefit to motorists, says the MyCC. File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s move to create a ceiling price for petrol is a commendable step in competitive market that would benefit the people, according to the Malaysian Competition Commission (MyCC).

MyCC commissioner, Datuk Dr Gan Khuan Poh said by setting a ceiling price on petrol, retailers could set their price lower and compete.

“We are doing it weekly while in the United States (US), it is being done daily,” he said.

In this way, he said, consumers were more protected and could have access to a range of choices.

Domestic Trade, Cooperative and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin had previously said that the ceiling price of fuel would be announced weekly beginning next month.

The ministry had also advised petrol station operators to work with the Malaysian Petroleum Dealers Association to implement the concept to help avoid confusion among consumers. – Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of