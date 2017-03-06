Quick reaction SUPP mobile team reaches flood victims

SUPP Bukit Assek Mobile Service Team led by Chieng (front row, second left behind SUPP flag) and the flood victims of Nangka Salem.

SIBU: SUPP Bukit Assek Mobile Service Team responded to flood victims in Salim within two hours after they received their urgent appeal for help on Saturday.

Team leader and SUPP Bukit Assek Branch chairman Chieng Buong Toon said a representative

of the stranded villagers numbering nearly 1,000 from eight longhouses called them at 2pm, and by 4pm, they were at the flooded area with food items.

Chieng, who is also BN Lanang constituency representative, hoped the provisions would help the affected residents pull through during this difficult period.

“Many of the longhouse residents are daily paid workers in town. As they are stranded, their income is cut, and their families will suffer. SUPP is a people-oriented party. We are reaching out.”

Chieng said there were 12 longhouses in Salim under the Bukit Assek state constituency, adding that eight longhouses – Rh Joseph, Rh Mary, Rh Dampi, Rh Ngipa, Rh Mathartan, Rh Matan, Rh Bagin and Rh Kidin were affected by the flood.

The food and drinks given out include rice, biscuit, beverages, salt, bread and biscuit, he added.