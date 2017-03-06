Relocation best option for SK Long Sobeng

Sultan (second right) shows Dennis the water level at the school during the flood.

MIRI: Relocation to higher ground could spare SK Long Sobeng massive damage caused by flood in future.

“Relocation is also the best option for the school as it is sited on low-lying area prone to flood. The flood last week had water level up to the roof top of the two-storey school building,” said Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau after he visited and inspected the damages caused by the flood recently.

Dennis said the school headmaster Sultan Kanang told him that the flood came suddenly and there was nothing much they could do to prevent it causing massive damage to the school.

“They were caught off guard as within less than an hour the school building was submerged by the flood water. They only managed to salvage some electrical equipment and computers,” said Dennis.

According to Sultan, quite a number of furniture such as chairs and tables were either damaged or swept away by the flood. The electrical wiring system was later found to be malfunctioning after being submerged for a few days.

With an estimated damage of RM300,000, Dennis proposed that the authorities relocate the school to higher grounds as a long-term solution.

Thankful there was no casualty in the incident, he expressed sadness over the impact of the flood, especially to learning and teaching. The school had to make do with the available and limited teaching and learning aid.

“I hope the school, especially teachers and the children, are able to overcome the problem and challenges ahead of them. I hope they are able to cope and catch up with lessons interrupted by the flood,” said Dennis.