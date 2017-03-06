Rendezvous turns to a mournful ending

KUCHING: A rendezvous of three friends was not to be when a 25-year-old man from Kampung Benuk, Jalan Padawan lost his life in an accident at the junction of Taman Duranda Emas, Mile 18, yesterday.

According to a friend of the deceased, they were supposed to meet up for a drink. Accompanied by another friend, they proceeded to their designated destination by car only to pass by an accident scene which attracted a lot of motorists.

Upon a closer look, the bewildered friend realised that it was the deceased lying down on the road after his motorcycle collided with a car heading from here to Serian.

He quickly carried the deceased into the car and rushed him to the Sarawak General Hospital.

Alas, his attempt was futile as efforts to revive the victim at the hospital failed.

In an unrelated accident, a motorcyclist died on the spot when his machine and a 4WD collided near Taman Anggerik in Jalan Kuching-Serian at 2am yesterday.

A team from the Batu Lintang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) was alerted and mobilised to the scene some 6km away from the station.

Medical personnel declared the motorcyclist, Irwandi, 32, dead at the scene.

After the body was taken to the morgue by police, Bomba proceeded to clear the road.