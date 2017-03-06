RM107,500 worth of illegal sawn logs seized in Sarikei

Marine Police personnel showing the seized logs.

KUCHING: The Marine Police seized 250 sawn logs of various sizes suspected to be obtained illegally and to be sold in the local market on Saturday.

Its Region 5 Commander ACP Salehuddin Mat Zaman in a statement yesterday said checks on a lorry at Jalan Kesa Baron in Sarikei found the 250 logs onboard which were estimated to be worth around RM107,500.

“On March 4 at around 10.50am, acting on information, the Marine Police personnel from Kuching and Sarikei stopped a lorry to conduct a check.

“During the check, we discovered 250 sawn logs of various sizes which were suspected to be obtained illegally and to be sold in the local market,” he said.

He added that the lorry driver along with a worker were also detained for failing to present any documentation of the logs.

“All sawn logs were seized and a police report was made at the police station in Sarikei. The logs were surrendered to the State Forest Department of Sarikei Division for further action.”

Salehuddin also called on other government agencies and the public to channel any information regarding criminal activities to the Marine Police for further action.

“This information can be channelled to our office by calling 082-334111 or fax to 082-344780.”