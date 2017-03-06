RTC for Sebuyau a possibility, says Julaihi

SEBUYAU: There is a possibility that the government may set up a Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) to house the various federal and state departments and agencies servng the needs of local folks here.

Assistant Minister for Rural Economy (Coastal Areas) and Fisheries Datuk Julaihi Narawi said he has applied to the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKLW) for such a facility to be built in the area.

He added that he had also discussed the matter with officers from the Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment (MIETI).

“I have applied (from KKLW) for the RTC to be built here to benefit the people, and we are waiting for the approval.

“And we hope the facility (RTC) would be built in the current 11th Malaysian Plan,” he told reporters on Saturday after officiating at a Mobile Community Transformation Centre (CTC) programme at Dewan Pembangunan here.

Julaihi, who is also Assistant Minister of Industrial Development (Investment and Promotion) said two buildings — the rest house and Simunjan District Council (SDC) office — have been identified for the setting up of the RTC.

The Sebuyau assemblyman stressed that Sebuyau is a strategic location for the RTC, adding that the centre would also cater for people coming from Meludam and Beting Maro.

“With good road network and with the completion of Batang Sadong bridge, Sebuyau is a strategic location (for the setting up the RTC). It will cater for the needs of the people from Meludam and Beting Maro,” he said.

On the mobile CTC programme, Julaihi said it was the wish of the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem to see those living in rural areas have access to the services of various government departments and agencies.

“The ‘go rural policy’ of the late Tok Nan is to transform the rural areas and also rural folks,” he pointed out.