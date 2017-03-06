Sample Haryana Healthy Rice at D. Valley Supermarket

Liansin representatives in front of their booth at D. Valley Supermarket.

KUCHING: Liansin Trading Sdn Bhd is holding a roadshow at D. Valley Supermarket, 7th Mile from March 3 to 12.

Visitors can drop by their exhibition booth to sample Haryana Healthy Rice from India which is rich in minerals, yet low in fat and sugar.

Buy one pack of the rice to receive a free Jimmy Mug; buy two packs of the rice to get a free Jimmy Mug and Recycle Bag.

There will also be a simple question-and-answer activity which does not require visitors to purchase Liansin products to participate. Just answer a few questions for a chance to win a 5kg pack of Haryana Healthy Rice.

Six winners will be drawn at 6pm on March 11, Saturday and prizes awarded to the winners at 2pm on March 12, Sunday.

To redeem a free Liansin High quality stainless steel spoon and fork, simply ‘Like’ Liansin’s Facebook home page and share about Haryana Healthy Rice on the social website.

Liansin is also holding its highly popular Liansin New Jimmy Contest which offers a Mitsubishi 2.4L Outlander as the grand prize.

The contest will run in three seasons from July to September, October to December, and January to March, 2017; the first draw held on Oct16 at Emart Riam, Miri and first prize presentation on Oct 29 at Whole Sarawak branches.

Second draw was held on Feb19, 2017 at Sing Kwong Shopping Complex, Sibu and second prize presentation on March 18, 2017 at Whole Sarawak branches.

The first prize for the first season is a Yamaha Nmax Motorcycle, for the second season is an Ogawa massage chair, and third season is a Sharp 65-inch TV.

Every participant, including those who have participated or won the seasonal draws, are eligible for the Grand Prize draw.

Contest forms are available with every purchase of any 10 kg or five kg Liansin or Tong Seng Huat rice.

Those who have bought the rice need only fill up the form and send it to Lot 2041, Section 66, Jalan Kisar, Bintawa Industrial Estate, 93450 Kuching.

Alternatively, they can drop the forms at the supermarket or shop where they purchased the rice. Customers can submit as many forms as they like.

For more information, visit www.liansin.com.my or call the hotline 082-333555.