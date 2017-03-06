Socso doesn’t deal with middlemen – State director

KUCHING: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has never appointed middlemen to deal with employers or workers in claiming for their social benefits.

Its state director Philip Sangkan said any form of claims under the coverage of Socso must be done through its officers.

“Socso does not allow employers or contributors to deal with middlemen and nor has Socso appointed middlemen to deal with clients.

“If there are employers or workers who have been involved in an accident and they would like to file a claim, please do so through us at Socso,” he said as a reminder to those who assumed that the organisation had appointed middlemen to deal with its clients.

On a related matter, Philip said Socso paid out accidental benefits to beneficiaries of 3,363 accident cases reported in the state last year.

“Of this figure, 2,415 cases were industrial accidents while the remaining 948 cases were road accidents.

“Kuching recorded the highest number of cases at 1,170 followed by Sibu (916), Bintulu (531), Miri/Limbang (475), Kapit (96), Sarikei (65), Mukah and Sri Aman both with 55 cases,” he disclosed.

He said there were 468,922 eligible workers and 36,957 employers registered with Socso Sarawak as of Dec 31, 2016.