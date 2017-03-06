Socso Sibu pays out over RM5 million in benefits to workers

Tan Phang Chia

SIBU: Social Security Organisation (Socso) Sibu paid out over RM5,171,536 in compensations last year.

Its branch manager Tan Phang Chia said the amount was for 2,060 claimants for various benefits offered by the organisation.

In 2015, Socso paid out RM4,256,101 in similar claims.

Tan attributed the increase in payment last year to the revised salary ceiling of eligible contributors from RM3,000 to RM4,000 effective June 1, 2016.

Other contributing factors included better awareness on Socso due to programmes carried out by the organisation together with employers and community leaders.

“To date, there are 18,021 employers registered (with Socso Sibu) with 91,806 active employees,” Tan told The Borneo Post when contacted on Friday.

He revealed that Socso Sibu acted on 17 cases of non-compliance by employers last year with compounds totalling RM6,500 collected from them.

He pointed out that under Regulation 2 of the Employees’ Social Security (Compounding of Offences) Regulations 2006, types of offences that are subject to compound are as stipulated under sub-section 94 (e) and (g) of the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969.

“Offences that can lead to compound issued include late in registering of industry, late in registration of employees, unable to produce or no Employee Register, late in informing of an accident beyond the allowable time and unable to produce Socso contribution schedule,” he said.

According to Tan, under the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969, an offender may be fined not more than RM10,000 or two years’ imprisonment or both, if convicted of the said offences under the Act.

Meanwhile, members of the public can call Socso office here at 084-213066 for any enquiry or drop by their office at No 1-5, Lorong Pahlawan 7, Jalan Pahlawan, Sibu.