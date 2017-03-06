Songstress Dayang Nurulfiza to perform on BPIEF stage

Dayang Nurulfiza Awang Osman

KUCHING: Kuching-born powerhouse singer Dayang Nurulfiza Awang Osman, 28, has been singing since the age of twelve and is well-versed in various genres of music.

Apart from singing, Dayang Nurulfiza is also a versatile dancer, having started dancing at six-years-old with modern dance being her forte.

Based in Kuching with 15 years of experience in the music showbiz, the highly talented performer will be taking to the stage during the Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF) Talent Show-Off at Vivacity Megamall on March 11 and 12.

Dayang Nurulfiza who usually performs at wedding functions, dinners, corporate and company events as well as outdoor dos also occasionally performs as a guest singer for live bands at a number of local hotels.

Notable events which she has performed at include the Non-Timber Forest Products (NTFP) Heart of Borneo Carnival held at Kuching Waterfront in November last year.

She regards her greatest accomplishments, amongst others, as being a Pujaan Musik Nescafe finalist in 2012, apart from winning various local singing competitions.

Friendly and easy-going, Dayang Nurulfiza is also a highly talented makeup artist, master of ceremonies and a certified fitness instructor.

She also has her own company—D’Celebrities Event Management—which offers

event services such as public address system (PA system) rental, hiring of local singers and consultation on managing events.

Dayang Nurulfiza is looking forward to performing at BPIEF 2017 as she sees it as a huge privilege and great opportunity to showcase her talent.

“I hope that I will be able to make other people feel happy.

I believe performing at BPIEF will also give me a chance to get to know more people for greater business networking,” she added.

To know more about Dayang Nurulfiza, visit www.facebook.com/dcelebritieseventmanagement.

For more information and updates on BPIEF, visit www.bpief.com.