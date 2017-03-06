State looking into halal  yoghurt business, says Julaihi

SEBUYAU: The state is looking at the possibility of producing dairy products like halal yoghurt to emulate what China is currently doing.

Assistant Minister of Industrial Development (Investment and Promotion) Datuk Julaihi Narawi said the state was learning the technology used by the producer in Dali, China and also promoting the halal hub export gateway.

“We are looking at the possibility of producing yoghurt like what the producer in Dali, China is doing now, and the halal hub becoming the gateway for export,” he said when asked on his recent visit to China, led by Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Julaihi told reporters this after officiating at the Mobile Community Transformation Centre (CTC) programme at Dewan Pembangunan here on Saturday.

According to Julaihi, who is also Assistant Minister for Rural Economy (Coastal Areas) and Fisheries, the producer in Dali can produce about 320 tonnes of yoghurt per day.

He said the visit to China was to seek bilateral cooperation in trade and to channel more foreign direct investments to the state.