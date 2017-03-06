Stay united to serve the people better, community leaders told

Lau (centre) speaking at the annual general meeting.

SIBU: Members of the Sibu Division Chinese Community Leaders Association (SDCCLA) have been urged to stay united so that they can serve the community better.

In making the call, the association’s chief Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming said they should make their contributions to the best of their best of abilities.

“This is our objective when the association was formed, to make it as a platform of solidarity to serve the people,” he said when speaking at SDCCLA’s seventh annual general meeting-cum-annual dinner which saw the election of office bearers for the 2017-2018 term at a hotel here on Saturday.

Lau, who was returned unopposed as the association’s president, said solidarity required the efforts of all members.

He said in their years of dedication, the community leaders had achieved the desired goal, and they were the channel between the people and the government.

For this purpose, members should understand the workings of the various authorities and work well with the Sibu Resident Office, he pointed out.

“We must bring the problems of the people to the government and let the people understand the development plan of the government.

“Apart from signing government documents for the people, we must visit the community on a regular basis to serve the people more effectively,” Lau added.