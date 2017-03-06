Tourism: Dive sites a top draw for Malaysia

LABUAN: Diving is a top draw in attracting tourists to Malaysia as the country offers over 40 diving destinations and marine parks, said Tourism Malaysia (TM) deputy director-general (Tourism) Datuk Seri Abdul Khani Daud.

He said these dive sites did not only serve as ecotourism wonders but also as a source of knowledge for future generations.

“We must not view these attractions simply in financial terms but conserving the environment and maintaining the biodiversity of these ecosystems,” he said in conjunction with the Mega Familiarisation Programme for Foreign Participants of the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) – Course Director Training Course (CDTC) here Saturday night.

His speech was delivered by TM deputy senior director (Package Development Division) Khairul Hilmi A. Manap.

Nineteen participants (professional certified divers) from China, Germany, Japan, Latvia, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States were brought to this duty-free island for a four-day familiarisation programme to promote Labuan dive sites and well-known destinations for wreck diving. — Bernama