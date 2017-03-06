Upgrade your skills, JCI Seduan members told at awards banquet

Clement (fourth right) posing with Tiong (sixth right), Kiing (fifth right) and other guests after the 38th Installation cum Awards Banquet.

SIBU: Junior Chamber International (JCI) Seduan members have been told to continue learning on how best to upgrade their skills in serving the community.

In making this call, charter president (1979-1980) JCI senator Professor Dr Andrew Tiong Hock Seng said taking the initiative and effort to upgrade their skills would enable them to serve more efficiently.

Tiong said this at the 38th Installation cum Awards Banquet of JCI Seduan held at Tanahmas Hotel here on Saturday night.

He was also the guest-of-honour at the event.

“JCI serves as the best place to learn the relevant knowledge and skills because if we do make mistakes there will be someone who is willing to correct us,” he added.

Tiong said besides upgrading knowledge and skills, it was equally important for JCI

Seduan members to have good moral values, adding that they should not fear incoming challenges.

“In life, we must always have a positive thinking and face challenges ahead without any fear in our minds as the experience will shape us into more mature individuals,” he said.

Adding on, Tiong said to become a respectable leader, one must be prepared to listen to other people’s view.

“Apart from that, we should be humble and work as a team to serve the community as the members of JCI Seduan,” he added.

Among those present were incoming JCI Seduan president Clement Siew, JCI Yingge, Taiwan president Cheng Shu Fen, JCI Malaysia national treasurer JCI senator Kelvin Chew and out-going JCI Seduan president Kiing Teck Ho.