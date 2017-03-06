Water from upper Baram inundates downriver villages

Houses in Kampung Ridan affected by the flood.

MARUDI: Several riverine villages along the Baram River and in Marudi town were inundated yesterday as water from tributaries came gushing down the river.

The affected villages included Kampung Narum, Kampungh Ridan, Kampung Dagang in Marudi and Rumah Ngelingkong, Teraja in lower Baram.

There was no heavy downpour reported in Marudi yesterday and the flooding was attributed to water coming down from upper Baram, Tutoh/Apoh as well as Tinjar tributaries of the Baram river which had experienced flooding over the past few days.