Water level has receded, relief all around

Jamit (second right), together with (from left) Cochan (staff at Bukit Goram Service Centre), Ling Hang Kee (Kapit Terminal canteen operator), Edward Manggah (Sadia Kapit chairman), and Datuk Yong Hua Sying (chairman of Kapit Chinese Chamber of Commerce) at the flood-free terminal.

KAPIT: The flood water at Batang Rajang here has subsided since Saturday afternoon, drawing sighs of relief from locals.

Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat, however, advised residents of riverbanks and hill slopes to be alert at all times to prevent untoward incidents.

“The water level has begun to subside steadily. If the fine weather continues over the next few days, things should return to normal. Nevertheless, people must not take things for granted. Preventive measure must be taken to avoid any untoward incident. We can’t stop nature but we can put up several measures to minimise any loss to property,” he said.

The high water level caused by the release of water from Bakun Dam and incessant rain here over the past weeks has resulted in the rise in water level.

The water level has been rising steadily since March 2, inundating many low-lying areas and causing houses, schools and roads to be under several feet of water. Landslides and soil erosion also caused damages to houses built on slopes.